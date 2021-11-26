MKBAA 2022: Organisers vote to extend entry deadline

ORGANISERS of the 2022 Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards have announced an extension to the entry deadline.

Increasing interest in the competition from the business community and a flood of entries in the past few days have persuaded the organisers to give more organisations the opportunity to take part.

Would-be winners now have until Friday (December 3) to submit their First Stage Entries after the MKBAA 2022 organisers extended the original deadline by a week.

The entry process is very simple. Businesses can choose up to two of the 13 categories to enter, including Customer Service, Business Impact in the Community, Technology, Innovation, Charity of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year.

They then answer a few simple questions about their organisation and the specific relevance to the chosen category before submitting each entry online.

The theme of this year’s awards is MK – Leading the UK’s Green Recovery: Survive, Revive & Thrive and many of the businesses already entered have focused on how they have survived within the business community over the last difficult 18 months and how they plan to thrive going forward.

The awards are organised by Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership in association with full service emarketing agency Interdirect and events management specialist Evolution International.

MKBLP chair Nicholas Mann pictured said: “Over the last few weeks we have seen an increase in both the number of entries received and the general interest in taking part in the awards.

“We wanted to make sure that every organisation had the chance to celebrate and shout about their own successes so we only felt it was right to extend the entry deadline by a week.”

For full entry details visit https://www.mkbaa.co.uk/Submit-your-entry

The headline sponsors for MKBAA 2022 are Milton Keynes Council, MK Gateway, The Open University and Shoosmiths. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available. To find out more, email sponsorship@mkbaa.co.uk.