MKBAA 2020: The search is on for the best of the best

WINNERS and sponsors joined more than 100 businesspeople at MK Gallery for the launch of the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2020.

The theme of the awards will focus on the overall health and well-being of Milton Keynes, its businesses, workforce and residents.

Guests heard from 2019’s double award winner Integral Powertrain, which picked up the trophy for Best Technology Business and Business of the Year, and Ruth Devine, managing director of Small Business award winner SJD Electrical, who told of her surprise and delight at winning at the 2019 award earlier this year.

Integral Powertrain marketing manager Stuart Jaycocks told guests at the launch, held in MK Gallery’s Sky Room: “The awards have really helped to raise the profile of Integral Powertrain as a hugely successful business in Milton Keynes.

“With many motorsport companies in the area, MKBAA has given us credibility with our customers and demonstrates that we’re at the forefront of a revolution in the automotive industry.”

In keeping with this years’ theme, MKBAA’s organisers announced that the 2020 awards are in the best shape ever, with headline sponsors confirmed as KPMG, The Open University and Milton Keynes Council and many of the category and event sponsorship spots already filled too.

In addition to its continued support for Milton Keynes Community Foundation, MKBAA 2020 will raise funds for SportsAid.

Mark Ormerod, chairman of SportsAid Eastern, explained how the charity helps the next generation of British sport stars at the start of their careers when their parents are their only other means of support.

The MKBAA winners will be announced at the Marshall Arena at Stadium MK on March 12, with over 700 of Milton Keynes leading businesspeople expected to attend.

Enter one of 13 categories today at www.mkbaa.co.uk

There will once again be an overall Business of the Year Award, selected by the judges from the 13 category winners and sponsored by Hillier Hopkins and the Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Barclays.

The awards are organised by Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership in conjunction with full service marketing agency Interdirect and event management specialist Evolution.

To find out more, enter now or book a table at MKBAA 2020, visit www.mkbaa.co.uk. Follow @MK_BAA on Twitter and Facebook and join the discussion on LinkedIn.