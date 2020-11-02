MK SNAP: Volunteers praised for ‘outstanding’ contribution at Queen’s Award ceremony

IT WAS HISTORY in the making this week as the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service was presented to disability charity MK SNAP.

Union Jacks were waving and more than 50 supporters clicked on to watch the presentation made by Countess Elizabeth Howe, Deputy Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire.

Lady Howe paid tribute to the outstanding contribution that volunteers have made to MK SNAP over its last 28 years of providing services and support to adults with learning disabilities.

MK SNAP’s patron the Duchess of Bedford said: “This is the highest award which can be bestowed to a charity. I am extremely proud and delighted to be part of today.”

The charity’s chief executive Angela Novell added: “Today we honour each and every volunteer and proudly accept The Queens Award for Voluntary Service on behalf of you all.”