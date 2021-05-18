MK Dons welcomes local firm as new club partner

“We can’t wait to get back to watching games…”

Staff at a Milton Keynes-based company are counting the days until the start of the 2021-22 season at Stadium MK after the firm agreed a new club partner deal with MK Dons FC.

Plumbing & Gas Solutions has been a MK Dons supporter for the last few years. The firm, based at Wymbush, has sponsored the Player of the Month Award in recent seasons as well as taken various matchday and player sponsorships and a large crowd banner in the stands.

Managing director Carl Yeomanson said: “We are committed to supporting the local community, of which the MK Dons is a key part, so are proud to be supporting the club.

“We cannot wait – all being well – to get back to watching games and bringing clients, friends and family along to watch games and enjoy the club’s hospitality.”

Goal-den touch: Plumbing & Gas Solutions mark the start of the firm’s partnership with MK Dons FC.

The commercial and industrial mechanical contractor works with Stadium MK and clients across Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire. Plumbing & Gas Solutions launched its sister company Facilities Management Solutions at the start of the year.

MK Dons commercial manager Andy Wooldridge said: “We are especially thankful to Carl for his commitment to the club, particularly over the past year during the pandemic. For Carl to not only continue to support the club during this time but to increase that is something we are all hugely grateful of.”

Club chairman Pete Winkelman added: “During this difficult time, we have been so grateful for the support of our sponsors. Carl and his Plumbing & Gas Solutions team have been providing us with a fantastic service and we are delighted that they have now chosen to enhance their association and become a full club partner.”