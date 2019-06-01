Mini and movie director take centre stage at Speech Day

A SPECIAL film made to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the classic film The Italian Job movie and 60 years of the Mini has been produced at Stowe School near Buckingham.

The centre piece is a Mini sourced by classic car insurers and valuation specialists Hagerty for the science department at Stowe School which has since been completely rebuilt by Stowe students.

The film is also a homage to Michael Deeley, producer of The Italian Job, Blade Runner andThe Deer Hunter. he is a former Stowe student and was the guest speaker at the school’s Speech Day last weekend.

The young engineering team at Stowe contacted Hagerty last year asking for advice about rebuilding a classic car. After discussion, this quickly esculated into a desire for a major restoration project and Hagerty located a suitable Mini and arranged for the school to acquire the car for students to work on.

The film, capturing the escape of students who break into the school to steal exam papers, was shot entirely on the Stowe School grounds during a school holiday and was premiered at the school’s Speech Day. Mr Deeley had no idea a film has been created and saw it for the first time on Speech Day along with students, staff and parents.

In addition to the film, Hagerty sourced and curated 100 classic cars, which were displayed on the Stowe lawns during the event. The line-up includes stars of the film, faithful recreations, 50 iconic and classic Minis and classic cars driven to the event by parents and former students.

Each year, Hagerty presents the Steady Barker Trophy to the car and driver with the most interesting story displayed at Speech Day & The OS Classic Car Display. The inaugural winner of the trophy in 2018 went to King George’s prized Daimler, a car that has now been invited to the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Stowe has long been associated with classic cars. Ten years ago, the school’s head encouraged families who owned a classic car to bring it to Speech Day, an event to celebrate the end of the academic year. A total 35 cars arrived and classic cars have since became a staple part of Speech Day & The OS Classic Car Display.

Today, more than 100 cars are displayed. The school grounds have also been the home for the Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional event for the last two years.

“Stowe School likes to do things differently and what better way to celebrate the hard work the students have put into their Mini than to highlight their car on Speech Day in the most dramatic of fashions,” said Hagerty’s marketing director Marcus Atkinson.

“Having Michael Deeley in attendance is really the icing on the cake given the Mini anniversary and the fact that Michael’s much-loved film hits 50 years old in a few weeks’ time. The effort in concepting, planning and filming this film in secret has been a huge challenge but when we watched a trio of Minis in cahoots with the students and their Mini, it was well worth it.

“Hagerty is committed to promoting classic cars and the lifestyle to children and young people of all ages, this being just the latest in a long line of activities designed to appeal to young drivers and classic car owners of the future.

“It is the younger generation who will protect our passion of classic cars for generations to come and their involvement and immersion into the sector is vitally important to us.”

Watch the film here: https://youtu.be/KPlWucEzl3E

Film: Petroleum

Photo: Amy Shore