Milton Keynes is a European City for Sport 2020

MILTON Keynes has been named a European City of Sport for 2020.

The decision by ACES Europe, the European Cities and Capitals of Sport Federation, has been welcomed across the city. Business leaders organisation Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership tweeted: “Well done to all involved with the #ECOS bid – can’t wait to see how this shapes #MiltonKeynes in 2020.”

Milton Keynes will host a series of special events next year to celebrate local sport and encourage community interaction. Cllr Jenny Marklew, the council’s cabinet member for sport, said: “We are delighted. It recognises Milton Keynes’ sporting excellence, the great commitment of our local clubs and athletes and our ambition to involve more people in sport and activity.”

ACES Europe vice president John Swanson added: “The assessors were really impressed at the range and diversity of sport on offer across the city and the ambition in its plans for future development.”