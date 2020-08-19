Milton Keynes Chamber welcomes its new president

MILTON Keynes Chamber of Commerce has confirmed the appointment of Jacqui Wilkins as its president.

She is committed to forging strong relationships with those who share her passion for Milton Keynes, somewhere she states is “the best place to live and work in the UK.”

Louise Wall, the Chamber’s interim chief executive, said: “We are thrilled that Jacqui has agreed to become our new president. Having served on the board for several years, we are left in no doubt that with Jacqui’s expertise and guidance at the helm the Milton Keynes Chamber will only go from strength to strength.”

A founder and director of creative communications consultancy Visual Identity, Jacqui has over 30 years’ experience running her own successful business. As a lifelong supporter of Milton Keynes, Jacqui is a keen champion for everything the city has to offer.

“Through authentic action and care for our membership we will identify current needs, implement new ideas, and offer meaningful services to all member levels and business sectors,” she said.