Medical recruitment specialist strikes gold at SME business awards

Medical recruitment specialist strikes gold at SME business awardsMar 03, 2020
Cook Investment Group celebrate their success at the SME Milton Keynes & Buckinghamshire Awards
A SPECIALIST medical recruitment company has been hailed one of the UK’s leading experts in its field as it received the Gold award at this year’s SME Awards for Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire.
Cook Investment Group goes forward to the national awards at Wembley Stadium later this year after its success at the MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2020, held in association with the University of Buckingham at Whittlebury Hall.
The company, based at Old Wolverton, got the judges’ vote ahead of accountancy firm Ad Valorem, which was named the Silver overall winner.
Over 300 business people attended to applaud the finalists in the 20 categories. Ad Valorem also won Best Enterprising Business, Bradbury Tracks received the Business Innovation award and Mirus IT Solutions was named Milton Keynes Business of the Year.
Winners in 16 out of the 20 categories, including Jessica Compton and Antoinette Oglethorpe, will be heading to the SME National Business Awards later this year.
MEET THE WINNERS
Apprentice of the Year
Gold- PragmatiQ Solutions Ltd – Jessica Compton [Milton Keynes]
Silver- T King Associates – James Wright [Buckingham]
Bronze- Focus IT Recruitment LTD – Aaron Jewa [Milton Keynes]
Best Customer Service
Gold- Yogomotiv Pilates [Milton Keynes]
Silver- Glamourize Hair & Beauty Salon [Milton Keynes]
BSI Best Enterprising Business
Gold- Ad Valorem [Milton Keynes]
Silver- Living Well at Home [Buckingham]
Stanair Best New Business
Gold- Red Bird Tutoring [Milton Keynes]
Silver- Care & Carers Ltd [Milton Keyes]
The University of Buckingham Buckinghamshire Business of the Year
Gold- Nipperbout Event Childcare [Singleborough]
Silver- Cook Investment Group [Milton Keynes]
My Mustard Business Innovation
Gold- Bradbury Tracks [High Wycombe]
Silver- Care & Carers Ltd [Milton Keynes]
Prontaprint Business of the Year less than 50 Employees
Gold- Cygnus Limited [Milton Keynes]
Silver- Nexus Fusion Ltd [Milton Keynes]
Business Person of the Year
Gold- The Massage Company – High Wycombe- Mark & Rachel Coldham
Thornton College Business Woman of the Year
Gold- Antoinette Oglethorpe Ltd- Antoinette Oglethorpe [Cranfield]
Silver- Ashridge Home Care Ltd- Trudi Scrivener [Amersham]
Bronze- Enigma fitness- Kelly Haynes [Milton Keynes]
Community Business of the Year
Gold- Wealth And Tax Management [Milton Keynes]
Silver- Grid City Fitness [Oxley Parks]
Employer of the Year
Gold- Cook Investment Group [Milton Keynes]
Silver- Wealth And Tax Management [Milton Keynes]
Natwest Entrepreneur of the Year
Gold- Spoilt Rotten Dog- Natasha Barnes- Hutchinson [Buckinghamshire]
Silver- Breastfeeding Hub Ltd- Rosamund McFadden [Milton Keynes]
Bronze- Big Coach Little Coach Ltd- Afro Ndiritu [Milton Keynes]
High Growth Business of the Year
Gold- Silverbug Ltd [Milton Keynes]
MK Business Centre Milton Keynes Business of the Year
Gold- Mirus IT Solutions [Milton Keynes]
Silver- The MedicAlert Foundation [Milton Keynes]
Not for Profit Business of the Year
Gold- Girls In Science ltd. [Milton Keynes]
Silver- YMCA Milton Keynes [Central Milton Keynes]
Association For Project Management Project of the Year
Gold- Eco Design Consultants [Milton Keynes]
Silver- Hazard Alley [Milton Keynes]
Pub of the Year
Gold- Three Trees [Bletchley]
Silver- The Bull Hotel [Olney]
Restaurant of the Year
Gold- The Anchor [Aspley Guise]
Whittlebury Park Service Excellence
Gold- Boxx Communications Ltd [Central Milton Keynes]
Silver- Spoilt Rotten Dog [Buckinghamshire]
Spaces The Green Award
Gold- B-Loony Ltd [Chesham]
Silver- Red Giraffe [Milton Keynes]
Website of the Year
Gold- Red Giraffe [Milton Keynes]
Silver- Hawes Skip Hire [High Wycombe]
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Gold- Girls In Science ltd.- Lakechia Jeanne [Milton Keynes]
Silver- Diane Butterworth Ltd- Diane Butterworth [Milton Keynes]
Bronze- JAFA- Dan Bedi [Milton Keynes]
Overall Winner
Gold- Cook Investment Group [Milton Keynes]Silver- Ad Valorem [Old Wolverton]