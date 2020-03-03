Medical recruitment specialist strikes gold at SME business awards

A SPECIALIST medical recruitment company has been hailed one of the UK’s leading experts in its field as it received the Gold award at this year’s SME Awards for Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire.

Cook Investment Group goes forward to the national awards at Wembley Stadium later this year after its success at the MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2020, held in association with the University of Buckingham at Whittlebury Hall.

The company, based at Old Wolverton, got the judges’ vote ahead of accountancy firm Ad Valorem, which was named the Silver overall winner.

Over 300 business people attended to applaud the finalists in the 20 categories. Ad Valorem also won Best Enterprising Business, Bradbury Tracks received the Business Innovation award and Mirus IT Solutions was named Milton Keynes Business of the Year.

Winners in 16 out of the 20 categories, including Jessica Compton and Antoinette Oglethorpe, will be heading to the SME National Business Awards later this year.

MEET THE WINNERS

Apprentice of the Year

Gold- PragmatiQ Solutions Ltd – Jessica Compton [Milton Keynes]

Silver- T King Associates – James Wright [Buckingham]

Bronze- Focus IT Recruitment LTD – Aaron Jewa [Milton Keynes]

Best Customer Service

Gold- Yogomotiv Pilates [Milton Keynes]

Silver- Glamourize Hair & Beauty Salon [Milton Keynes]

BSI Best Enterprising Business

Gold- Ad Valorem [Milton Keynes]

Silver- Living Well at Home [Buckingham]

Stanair Best New Business

Gold- Red Bird Tutoring [Milton Keynes]

Silver- Care & Carers Ltd [Milton Keyes]

The University of Buckingham Buckinghamshire Business of the Year

Gold- Nipperbout Event Childcare [Singleborough]

Silver- Cook Investment Group [Milton Keynes]

My Mustard Business Innovation

Gold- Bradbury Tracks [High Wycombe]

Silver- Care & Carers Ltd [Milton Keynes]

Prontaprint Business of the Year less than 50 Employees

Gold- Cygnus Limited [Milton Keynes]

Silver- Nexus Fusion Ltd [Milton Keynes]

Business Person of the Year

Gold- The Massage Company – High Wycombe- Mark & Rachel Coldham

Thornton College Business Woman of the Year

Gold- Antoinette Oglethorpe Ltd- Antoinette Oglethorpe [Cranfield]

Silver- Ashridge Home Care Ltd- Trudi Scrivener [Amersham]

Bronze- Enigma fitness- Kelly Haynes [Milton Keynes]

Community Business of the Year

Gold- Wealth And Tax Management [Milton Keynes]

Silver- Grid City Fitness [Oxley Parks]

Employer of the Year

Gold- Cook Investment Group [Milton Keynes]

Silver- Wealth And Tax Management [Milton Keynes]

Natwest Entrepreneur of the Year

Gold- Spoilt Rotten Dog- Natasha Barnes- Hutchinson [Buckinghamshire]

Silver- Breastfeeding Hub Ltd- Rosamund McFadden [Milton Keynes]

Bronze- Big Coach Little Coach Ltd- Afro Ndiritu [Milton Keynes]

High Growth Business of the Year

Gold- Silverbug Ltd [Milton Keynes]

MK Business Centre Milton Keynes Business of the Year

Gold- Mirus IT Solutions [Milton Keynes]

Silver- The MedicAlert Foundation [Milton Keynes]

Not for Profit Business of the Year

Gold- Girls In Science ltd. [Milton Keynes]

Silver- YMCA Milton Keynes [Central Milton Keynes]

Association For Project Management Project of the Year

Gold- Eco Design Consultants [Milton Keynes]

Silver- Hazard Alley [Milton Keynes]

Pub of the Year

Gold- Three Trees [Bletchley]

Silver- The Bull Hotel [Olney]

Restaurant of the Year

Gold- The Anchor [Aspley Guise]

Whittlebury Park Service Excellence

Gold- Boxx Communications Ltd [Central Milton Keynes]

Silver- Spoilt Rotten Dog [Buckinghamshire]

Spaces The Green Award

Gold- B-Loony Ltd [Chesham]

Silver- Red Giraffe [Milton Keynes]

Website of the Year

Gold- Red Giraffe [Milton Keynes]

Silver- Hawes Skip Hire [High Wycombe]

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Gold- Girls In Science ltd.- Lakechia Jeanne [Milton Keynes]

Silver- Diane Butterworth Ltd- Diane Butterworth [Milton Keynes]

Bronze- JAFA- Dan Bedi [Milton Keynes]

Overall Winner

Gold- Cook Investment Group [Milton Keynes]Silver- Ad Valorem [Old Wolverton]