Maths app developer celebrates Queen’s Award for Innovation

A COMPANY that created an app to encourage children to learn their times tables and increase their proficiency in maths has received a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the Innovation category.

Maths Circle, based in Bedford, developed Times Tables Rock Stars to tackle the lack of skills young pupils have in maths when they enter school.

Founder Bruno Reddy developed an originally paper-based training aid into a gamified app solution to engage children and increase their confidence and proficiency in maths.

The company has developed a sister maths platform for schools, NumBots. This uses the same innovative adaptive technology and gamification to engage children in the learning of addition, subtraction and number bonds to improve basic numeracy skills.

Maths Circle’s system used by over 15,000 schools and 30,000 families worldwide. Mr Reddy said: “It is wonderful recognition of the impact that Times Tables Rock Stars is having on children’s maths learning worldwide.”

Bruno Reddy, founder and chief executive of Maths Circle.

Competitive Rock Wrangle events are run across the UK where schools send their fastest students to compete for the title of “fastest of the fast”. There are now over three million children using Times Tables Rock Stars in over 100 countries.

Maths Circle’s achievement has been praised by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis. She said: “Maths Circle has used its unique creativity and innovation in the development of the maths app, which has made children’s interactive learning fun and engaging. I am delighted that it has been honoured this year.

“My sincere congratulations to the team for receiving this most prestigious award and my best wishes for their continuing success.”

Maths Circle is offering schools up to 60 days full free access to both of its online maths platforms to help with remote learning during the COVID-19 outbreak. The firm estimates that over one million children have been playing on Times Tables Rock Stars each week during lockdown so far.