Marketing tips to help small businesses to thrive during lockdown

Zara Hall, managing director at Fracas Digital, discusses the importance of digital marketing for small companies and offers some top tips to help them grow despite the pandemic.

THE coronavirus pandemic has been tough on all of us. Many business owners are in for the fight of their lives to stay afloat but all hope is not lost.

It’s still possible for firms to prosper despite lockdown, and there has never been a better time to crack the online market, with 87% of UK citizens having made online purchases in 2020.

If you want your business to succeed, you need a strong digital marketing presence to cut through the noise and reach the consumers who are most in need of your products or services.

With this in mind, here are my six suggestions for struggling business who want to grow their online presence and drive growth.

Use Google Listings

Google should be the best friend of every small business. Given that so many Google users are looking for local information, it makes sense to ensure that your Google listing information is accurate and up to date.

It’s little things like this that can make a huge impact on your marketing strategy, driving traffic to your website and making it easier for consumers to find your business.

Invest in PPC (Pay Per Click)

Businesses are often scared away from paid advertising but it can actually be one of the most cost-effective ways to approach digital marketing.

Paid advertising is an easy way for SMEs to build their brand awareness through displays at the top of websites like Google, Bing, and Facebook. It’s easy to choose who your business is promoted to, and the precise targeting means you’ll be getting your name in front of the most relevant customers.

Paid ads costs pennies and offer excellent value since the money you allocate to marketing is only used to reach the most relevant target audience.

Use social media (where there’s no social distancing)

Social media is a staple part of the new normal. With so many people living their lives from home on the internet during lockdown, you really can’t afford not to be getting your name out there.

With millions of active users in the UK alone, packing each post with great content is one of the best ways to engage with customers both old and new alike.

From Facebook and Instagram, to LinkedIn and Twitter, make sure that you’re communicating well with your clients and building better relationships that are worth more to your business.

Conversion Rate Optimisation

Conversion rate optimisation is all about increasing the percentage of users who become a lead or make a purchase. It’s the most important measure of whether your website is having the intended effect and brings all of your efforts together – reeling new customers in, preventing existing clients from going elsewhere, and persuading customers to make higher-value purchases more frequently.

Conduct SWOT analysis

If you’re truly committed to long-term growth and success, SWOT analysis is the answer you’ve been looking for. By taking a look at your company’s Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats, you’ll get a firm understanding of what does and doesn’t work.

Armed with that information, you’ll be able to play to your strengths, think of ways to overcome weaknesses and be ready to create new opportunities from whatever comes your way.

Use reviews to your advantage

Social proof is so important for companies that want to get their money’s worth from internet marketing.

Google reviews, for instance, help potential customers to find out if your service is right for them – and, let’s be honest, who hasn’t checked out a product or a restaurant online before making a decision?

Coupled with a quality website and winning content marketing, a few good Google reviews could increase your reputation and enhance your online exposure without costing you a thing.

If you follow these six steps, you’ll get a fighting fit online presence and be ready to take on whatever comes your way. By focusing on what your business does well, keeping an eye and customer satisfaction, and getting creative with content, it’s possible to prosper during the coronavirus lockdowns.

