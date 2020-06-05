Manufacturer’s partnership with charity over 30 years wins national award

A LONG-TERM partnership between manufacturer Mechline Developments and MK SNAP, an education and skill-building charity for people with learning disabilities, has been recognised with a national Third Sector Business Charity Award.

Mechline, based at Brinklow in Milton Keynes, outsources part of the labelling, cleaning and packaging of its Dormont commercial kitchen gas hoses to MK SNAP whose fully trained learners work together under the supervision of a tutor.

To ensure the project is fully inclusive, MK SNAP built personalised aids and adaptions at the work stations to enable those with different disabilities to undertake the variety of assembly tasks and produce the expected excellent quality products.

The Mechline-MK SNAP partnership took the award ahead of other projects involving Asda, Network Rail, Sky, UBS and Deloitte.

Mechline’s marketing manager Kristian Roberts said: “MK SNAP service users have been an indispensable part of the Mechline team for over 25 years and their ‘can do’ attitude and reliable assembly services has made a positive contribution to our business.

“It’s been particularly rewarding to see the confidence of the service users blossom during their work with us and heartening that many have gone on to find work at the end of their assignment.

“We are absolutely delighted and proud that our partnership with MK SNAP has won the Long Term Partnership category in the Third Sector Business Charity Awards.”

MK SNAP chief executive Angela Novell praised the support Mechline has brought to its people over the years. “This is fantastic national recognition of an excellent longstanding partnership. Through the assembling of components people with learning disabilities build skills, confidence and work-readiness for jobs.”

Awards judge Faiza Khan, engagement and insight director at the National Lottery Community Fund, added: “Mechline adapts its work practices to different individuals’ needs and provides a good level of wrap-around support, helping its service users and staff develop and be fulfilled. This is a unique example of a charity partnership being a central part of how the charity delivers its services.

“MK SNAP has also had a wider impact on the community and employers, something that is probably possible only because of Mechline’s long-term dedication.”

