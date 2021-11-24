Manufacturer aims to encourage the next generation of engineers

MORE than 120 students from schools across Milton Keynes and North Buckinghamshire have had an insight into a career in engineering courtesy of high access platform manufacturer Niftylift.

The students had a tour of the company’s factory in Milton Keynes during its Women in Engineering day, which resumed after having been cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The day included tours of the factory, production assembly tasks, control and hydraulic systems demonstrations, a CAD workshop and discussions with female staff members at Niftylift about their routes into their chosen engineering careers.

“The event offered the girls a unique opportunity to learn about the different career paths available within the field of engineering and the practical application of different engineering specialisms within our company,” said Niftylift’s marketing manager Simon Maher.

Students from schools including Watling Academy, Oakgrove, Thornton College, Bridge Academy, Denbigh, Ousedale, MK Academy, Shenley Brook End and Radcliffe School, were at the event in Niftylift’s headquarters at Shenley Wood.

Mr Maher said: “Through events like this Women in Engineering Day, we are helping schools to promote STEM subjects to more than just the obvious candidates.

“By championing the creative aspects of the discipline, by enthusing and inspiring young females, we hope to encourage a new generation of female engineers to take their place in an exciting, vibrant and growing industry… ideally working at Niftylift.”