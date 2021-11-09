Major employers showcase vacancies at London Luton Airport Job Fair

MORE than 20 major employers will be London Luton Airport (on Friday (November 12) looking to fill hundreds of roles currently available at the airport.

Job seekers attending the fair will learn about the range of roles available, both directly at the airport and with employers operating from London Luton.

Representatives from airlines Wizzair and easyJet, plus the UK Border Force, will be on hand to discuss the jobs on offer across a range of sectors and positions including aviation security, cabin crew, IT and retail and hospitality.

The Job Fair takes place between 10am and 1pm at London Luton Airport’s headquarters, Percival House, and is supported by Luton Council and the local Job Centre service.

Previous job fairs at London Luton Airport have attracted hundreds of job seekers interested in a career at the airport.

The council’s Adult Learning team will be on hand to talk to people about its Passport to Employment programme which helps local people to source the support they need to get a job, build a career and take advantage of the opportunities on offer including specific support for those applying for aviation security roles at the airport.

London Luton’s HR director Nik Jones said: “London Luton Airport is a major employer and economic driver for the wider region. With air travel steadily resuming, now is the perfect time to consider a career in aviation.

“That is why I am so pleased we are able to host this jobs fair and showcase the breadth of roles available. Previous events have proved very popular and very successful at introducing airport employers with new employees.”

Find out more at www.london-luton.co.uk/jobfair