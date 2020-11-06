Loudspeaker manufacturer opens new production facility

A MANUFACTURER of loudspeaker systems has opened a new production facility in Bedfordshire.

PMC’s new factory at Sandy is expected to create five new jobs initially, with a further ten over the next six months.

The company, headquartered in Biggleswade, has made the move to increase manufacturing capacity for its recently launched ci series, enabling supply to keep up with the high-volume demands of its worldwide distributors and installation customers.

The new 6,000 sq ft factory includes additional space for warehousing. Alongside the latest manufacturing equipment, PMC has invested in facilities for stringent acoustic testing and critical listening, which will be carried out on every monitor before it is despatched.

PMC owner Peter Thomas said the ci series had already attracted the attention of leading international studios including Capitol Studios in Los Angeles and Dean Street Studios in London.

“The reaction to the new ci series has been nothing short of phenomenal, with demand from custom installers and our worldwide distributors outpacing our ability to manufacture,” he added.

“With an anticipated sharp uptake in demand from installers and more and more professional studios embracing Dolby Atmos music mixing, we needed to increase our production facilities.”

Since launching in September, the six model ci series has proved hugely popular with the installation market where it is delivering Hollywood studio audio quality.

The range of slimline speakers uses the same PMC technology already proven in audiophile speakers and studio monitors and the slimline design appeals to professional studios that are embracing Dolby Atmos immersive audio for music and film mixing and want discreet monitors for their wall and ceiling channels.

The ci series has also recently been specified by The Rolling Stones’ management and record label for use in the new Rolling Stones – Unzipped global touring exhibition.