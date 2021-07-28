London Luton earns top Covid safety certification

THE Civil Aviation Authority and Public Health England have awarded Covid certification to London Luton Airport.

The certification recognises the measures that have been implemented across the airport to make it as safe as possible for passengers and staff and confirms that the airpoort meets global standards on safety set out by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

The measures implemented across the airport include:

The mandatory use of face masks in the airport;

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection across the terminal;

Regular surface testing;

Installation of hand sanitiser units across the airport;

Use of autonomous robotics to clean and sanitise;

Installation of protective screens at customer service points such as check-in;

Installation of floor markings, clear signage, and regular public announcements.

London Luton was the first UK airport to receive certification from the Airports Council International Airport Health Accreditation programme. All measures remain in place despite the relaxation of Covid restrictions in England.

“The safety of passengers and staff has always been our priority,” said London Luton’s operations director Neil Thompson. “Achieving this accreditation from our regulator and Public Health England is a testament to that and to the hard work our team throughout the pandemic.

“Alongside our Airport Health Accreditation from ACI, passengers can have confidence that travelling through LLA is as safe as possible.”