London Luton creates 400 new jobs as better times loom for travel industry

LONDON Luton Airport is looking to fill 400 new jobs in anticipation of a busy summer ahead.

Passenger numbers in February, including the half-term break, have shown a promising recovery, the airport says, and the government has now confirmed the lifting of all remaining Covid travel restrictions.

Jobs available include aviation security officers, fire fighters and retail and hospitality staff and positions related to the Direct Air-Rail Transit system, which will link the airport terminal with Luton Airport Parkway railway station.

London Luton chief executive Alberto Martin said: “We are confident that demand for air travel is returning given the busy half-term period, and will only increase further with the relaxation of the final travel restrictions. Though reaching our pre-pandemic figures will be tough, flying to the UK is now as easy as it was before, removing a key barrier to booking for many passengers.

Alberto Martin

“Hiring key staff will be essential to accommodate this anticipated uplift, and we look forward to recruiting ahead of what we know will be a busy summer season.”

A busy ski season and half-term city breaks boosted London Luton’s passenger count in February, with a total of 611,00 passengers. Geneva, Amsterdam and Belfast topped the most popular destinations, followed by Edinburgh, Glasgow and Paris.