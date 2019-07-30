Logistics firm set to create 150 new jobs as new factory opens

AN INTERNATIONAL supply chain specialist is set to create 150 new jobs with the opening of its new warehouse in Northamptonshire.

Advanced Supply Chain Group, which works with many of the world’s most successful retail and manufacturing brands, has invested £2 million in the new 240,000 sq ft site in Corby at Hunters Point.

It is the first stage in a £15 million investment commitment over the next ten years.

ASCG already employs 350 people at its original site in Corby, which opened in 2012. The increased capacity will allow ASCG to accommodate 100 million more units and the site is already processing significant volumes after securing contracts for value-added services, fulfilment and returns with leading e-commerce, omnichannel and high street retailers.

Chief executive Mike Danby said: “Last year, we invested in our overseas operations as part of our international growth strategy and to ensure the business and our customers would be in the best possible position after Brexit. As the deadline for this has continued to drift, we have seen increasing enquiries and growth of existing contracts in the UK market too. Northamptonshire has established itself as a logistics hub so seemed like the natural place to expand.

“We work with online, high street and omnichannel retailers with unique supply chain challenges. That’s why we’ve worked hard over the past decade to invest in our technology and talent to provide bespoke intelligent supply chain solutions which gives retailers the flexibility, agility and speed to market they need to stay ahead of the competition.

The announcement follows news last year that the business opened new sites in Dubai and the Czech Republic. Now with eight UK sites and operations in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong, ASCG provides an intelligent supply chain solution across the globe.