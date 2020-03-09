Logistics firm opens new shared facility in Wolverton

A LOGISTICS giant has begun operations from its new shared user warehousing and distribution facility in Wolverton.

The plant will initially service one core customer, which is expanding the current range of services provided by Yusen Logistics to accommodate its growth plans.

The Wolverton operation will utilise 218,000 sq ft and is part of Yusen Logistics’ continued expansion throughout the UK.

The Wolverton site is owned by one of Yusen Logistics’ existing customers which approached Yusen to generate new customers within the building. Yusen has taken full responsibility for the site in order to support the growth of one of their industrial customers.

The Wolverton site gives Yusen Logistics further growth opportunities, with 50,000 sq ft available for occupation from April this year.