Living the electric dream: Training suite aims to tackle skills shortage in electric vehicle servicing

ONE of the first dedicated training suites in the UK specialising in electric vehicles has opened in Milton Keynes.

The opening marks a significant step forward for Autotech Training since it announced at the end of last year initiatives to increase electric and hybrid vehicle training in the automotive industry.

The training suite at the Autotech Group’s HQ at Linford Wood is certified to deliver Institute of the Motor Industry Levels 1 to 4 Electric/Hybrid vehicle courses, the unique EV Training Suite has been purposely built within the Autotech Group’s Linford Wood headquarters.

Featuring an electric vehicle for hands-on learning, the EV Training Suite is set to support the automotive industry and the wider business community as they introduce EVs to their fleets, in readiness for the 2030 ban on petrol and diesel car sales.

Autotech Training’s new EV training suite at its Linford Wood HQ

“We are delighted to open our EV Training Suite,” said Mandla Ndhlovu, training delivery director for Autotech Training. “The percentage of vehicle technicians sufficiently trained to safely service electric/hybrid vehicles is nowhere near where it should be.

“So not only do we hope the training suite will have a significant impact on upskilling technicians but the Level 1 IMI course will provide anyone working around electric/hybrid vehicles with a foundation level of awareness.”

Autotech Group launched its training division in 2016 in a bid to upskill the industry, delivering high quality MOT and technical training courses. The EV Training Suite is the most substantial training investment made by the company to date.

Around 75,000 vehicle technicians will be needed to service the electric vehicle parc within the next few years. However the IMI has identified that just 5% of technicians currently working in garages and dealerships are EV trained.

Vehicle technicians need to be correctly trained to not only instil confidence within customers and secure repeat business, but to guarantee their own safety.

The EV Training Suite complements Autotech Training’s on-site EV training offering which can be delivered on the premises of any garage or business looking to equip their employees with the relevant knowledge, while keeping their time away from business to a minimum.

Last year, Autotech Group chief executive Gavin White, joined the IMI’s TechSafe Sector Advisory Group to help drive forward the Electrified Vehicle Professional Standard.

The company has also pledged that every vehicle technician and MOT tester contractor working full time within its Autotech Recruit division will be trained to a minimum Level 2 Hybrid & Electric Vehicle IMI standard by the end of this year.

The EV Training Suite is supported by key Autotech Training partners, including BP Pulse, Pecuvi, Marsh Commercial, Haynes Pro Technical, Bosch, BG Products, Autogem, BP Experience Centre MK, Our Virtual Academy, Teng Tools and Auto Service Finance.

Mr Ndhlovu said: “All companies have a duty of care to ensure that any employee who comes into contact with an electric/hybrid vehicle has this basic level of understanding.”

