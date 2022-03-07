Lights… camera… action: Video agency prepares for anniversary celebrations

A VIDEO production agency is set to mark 15 years in business with a calendar of events, classes, good news stories and celebrations.

Clearhead, set up by schoolfriends Alex Lawrence and Gavin O’Brien, has grown from a modest bedroom-based business in 2007 to an award-winning agency with state-of-the-art offices in Luton’s Hat District.

With a film, production, design and in-house team of 15, Clearhead’s clients now include global names and brands, universities, colleges and locally based charities.

“We want to share the fun and make sure our anniversary milestone is a celebration not just for us but for all our clients, the film-making sector and the people and communities of Luton where we are still proudly based,” says Mr O’Brien.

“A lot has changed in 15 years and over the next 12 months we will be sharing stories and memories, running masterclasses to equip others with digital skills, interviewing past clients to find out about their successes and finishing this off with a great big birthday party.”

As the Clearhead team put the finishing touches to the anniversary plans, the agency announced further cause for celebration.

“We have scooped our biggest award yet, gold at the EVCOM London Live Film awards for a two-minute animated film we made last year for Bedfordshire Place,” says Mr Lawrence, Clearhead’s executive creative director. “We were up against some huge names in the UK so to bring this award back to Luton is a real buzz.”

