Lights… camera… action… Bollywood studio to open UK studio in Luton

A Bollywood movie company is to set up studios in the UK after agreeing a deal to let a warehouse in Bedfordshire.

Bunny and Divi Entertainment Ltd has signed a 20-year lease on The International Wine Centre unit, at Dallow Road industrial estate in Luton, and will create new jobs in the region.

The 43,154 sq ft warehouse was acquired last year by a private investor in an off-market deal. The new owner then instructed commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond, which brokered the deal, to market the property for let.

Eamon Kennedy, executive partner and head of agency and business development at Kirkby Diamond in Luton, said: “Attracting such a successful movie production company to Luton is a major coup and we are excited to see how the business develops once it has settled in its new headquarters.

“Bunny and Divi’s studios will generate skilled and creative job opportunities in a booming sector and we are pleased to have played our part in bringing them to Bedfordshire, to an excellent warehouse in a first-class location.”

The high bay warehouse offers two-storey office accommodation.