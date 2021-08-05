Let’s give town centre a makeover: BID leads campaign to restore Northampton to ‘its beautiful best’

TOWN centre businesses will have the chance to spruce up their shop fronts and bring Northampton back to its best as part of a dedicated ‘tidy day’.

The clean-up campaign organised by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District is calling on business owners to transform the look of their workplace and make shops, cafes, restaurants even more welcoming to visitors to the town centre.

The event, on Monday August 23, forms part of a series of projects to tidy up the town.

BID operations manager Mark Mullen said: “The buzz has been back in Northampton ever since the return of non-essential retail and people are enjoying rediscovering their town centre. With a renewed energy around the place, now is the time for everyone to join together to help get the town back to its beautiful best.

“We want to get businesses taking a few hours out of their day to give their premises a mini-makeover, improving the town centre environment and making it even more attractive to shoppers and visitors.”

Mark Mullen

The BID is encouraging businesses to clean their windows, sweep the pavements, paint woodwork and tidy their doorways, taking before and after pictures to show the difference they have made.

August 23 will form the focal point of a week of action across the town. Other days will see similar activities organised by Northampton Town Council, with each councillor taking the lead for their individual wards.

Mayor of Northampton Rufia Ashraf will also be attending the Northants Litter Wombles History Walk and Litter Pick on Saturday August 21 while Cllr Andrew Stevens, who represents Headlands, Eastfield and Phippsville wards, has already held a litter pick in the area.

Cllr Keith Holland-Delamere is holding a litter pick in Rectory Farm ward on Monday August 23 and Cllr Jane Birch is leading a litter pick in Trinity ward on Wednesday August 25.

Northampton town centre

Community groups are also encouraged to get involved – they can apply for a grant of up to £3,000 to conduct their own activity through the Constance Travis Global Goals fund via the Northamptonshire Community Foundation website.

Other organisations involved in the event include West Northamptonshire Council, Veolia and NLive Radio.