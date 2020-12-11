Leaders group champions change with new appointments to its board

A SERIES of appointments from the city’s business community has strengthened the board of business group Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership.

The new board underpins the evolution of MKBLP over the last year under the direction of chairman Nicholas Mann. Under the restructure, each board director will take on a key role harnessing their individual business strengths.

Dr Julie Mills, chief executive of Milton Keynes College, remains vice chair and directors Simon deMaid, of law firm Howes Percival, Freddie Guilmard of The Red Thread Partnership and Jan Flawn also continue as board directors. They take on the roles of legal and governance, sponsorship and member engagement respectively.

MKBLP’s marketing and PR is the remit for WSA – The Communications Agency managing director Jerry Taylor and MyMiltonKeynes BID chief executive Melanie Beck will head up finance for the group.

Elizabeth Sheldon, co-founder of digital forensics specialist Evidence Talks, is in charge of the group’s events and Lucy Gallois, from Boxx Communications, heads up new member recruitment.

Safia Boot, founder of Respect at Work Ltd and chairman of CIPD, will lead MKBLP’s community outreach and charities focus.

Mr Mann, who is also managing director of full service marketing agency Interdirect, said: “This has been a challenging year for everyone but, as a group, we have leveraged our individual strengths and links to Milton Keynes Council, SEMLEP and key sector figureheads enabling us to deliver vital information to the wider business community.

“Through the strength of our new board and our diverse mix of members, we will continue to attract high-quality contributors as we eventually move from virtual to face-to-face events.

“Our newly enhanced board also reflects equality and diversity, which is at the heart of MKBLP.”

…………