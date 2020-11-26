Leader warns: ‘We must now work really hard to bring the rate down’

MILTON Keynes Council leader Cllr Marland has called on the city to work together to bring down Covid-19 infection rates and to respect the restrictions that will come into place when the current lockdown ends on Wednesday (December 2).

Cllr Pete Marland

In a statement, he said: “Milton Keynes, along with our neighbours in Bedfordshire, has been placed in Tier 2 of restrictions when the national lockdown ends.

“Our current infection rates and hospital admissions did mean this was going to be the most likely outcome.

“The main impact is that households are unable to mix indoors and certain restrictions will be placed on hospitality.

“We must now work really hard to bring the rate down across Milton Keynes. It is possible, if this does not happen, we will move towards an even higher tier and even more restrictions. However by working together, staying home if you can, taking care and respecting social distancing we can bring the rate down.”

Watch Cllr Marland give his update from November 26 here.