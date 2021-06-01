Law firms complete merger deal

TWO regional law firms have announced the completion of their merger.

Harrison Clark Rickerbys has joined forces with Milton Keynes- and Northampton-based Hewitsons as of today (Tuesday).

The merger brings the two firms together into a firm of around 780 people and £65 million turnover, with a network of 11 offices across the country. The merged firm will be known as HCR Hewitsons in the former Hewitsons office areas of Milton Keynes, Northampton and Cambridge.

Partner Dominic Hopkins, who will head the Northampton office with fellow partner Charlotte Thornton-Smith, said: “We recognise the strengths each firm brings to this merger and we know that together we can offer clients a great depth and breadth of expert advice across a wider area.”

Ms Thornton-Smith added: “We are pleased both that the merger has been completed successfully and that it has been received positively by the staff and clients of both firms. We are looking forward to working together.”

Harrison Clark Rickerbys also has offices in Birmingham, Cardiff, Cheltenham, Hereford, London, Thames Valley, Worcester and the Wye Valley. The firm delivers legal services to both business and private clients regionally and nationwide.

It now has global reach via its flourishing LawExchange International network of independent law firms that Hewitsons established some 25 years ago.