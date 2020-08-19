Law firm partner to chair new IoD regional branch

THE NEW branch chair of the Institute of Directors in the new Leicestershire and South East Midlands region is Sarah Canning, partner and head of dispute resolution at Franklins Solicitors.

She formerly chaired the Northamptonshire branch until a regional reorganisation and her appointment to the wider role. Supporting Sarah will be vice-chair Dr Shamir Ghumra, a director at BREEAM, and a 12-strong committee of ambassadors from across the region representing key sector areas and issues of relevance to IoD Members.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a great team around the region as we support business leaders find their way through this challenging period,” said Ms Canning.

Franklins managing partner Nigel Long said: “Sarah is to be congratulated on her recent appointment which follows her long-standing commitment to the business community in the region.”

The IoD was granted a Royal Charter in 1906 setting out the mission and responsibility for the organisation. It has four elements:

To promote for the public benefit high levels of skills, knowledge, professional competence and integrity on the part of directors and equivalent office holders of companies and other organisations.

To represent the interests of IoD members and the business community, to government and all opinion formers. To encourage and foster a climate favourable to entrepreneurial activity and wealth creation.

To promote the study, research and development of the law and practice of corporate governance, and to share findings.

To advance the interests of members of the Institute, and to provide facilities, services and benefits for them.