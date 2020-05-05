Law firm makes key hire of senior corporate partner

THE GROWTH strategy of a leading regional law firm has moved to a new level with the return of one of the sector’s most recognised corporate lawyers.

Andy Harris is back at Howes Percival. He was a partner with the firm until 2008 when he left to head the corporate commercial practice at global law firm Dentons’ office in Central Milton Keynes.

With more than 30 years’ experience as a transactional and advisory corporate commercial lawyer, Mr Harris has extensive experience in merger and acquisition work, private equity, funding work, and reorganisations.

He has specific expertise in the automotive and manufacturing sectors and is experienced in advising on cross-border and international transactions. His client portfolio includes prestigious owner-managed businesses and well-known UK-based companies.

“I am proud to be part of the Howes Percival family, again and excited to be back helping to further expand the firm’s well-respected corporate, commercial and banking practice,” Mr Harris said.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Dentons but my most rewarding client experiences over the 30-plus years I have been practising, have been with entrepreneurial, owner-managed businesses, and I decided I wanted to make this my focus.

“Having come to this conclusion, moving back to Howes Percival was the obvious thing to do.”

Howes Percival’s presence in Milton Keynes has grown significantly in the past two years after a restructure ahead of its plans to expand its corporate, commercial and banking work across the country.

Daniel Banton, partner and head of corporate, commercial and banking, said: “We are really excited to welcome Andy back to the firm. He brings with him fantastic experience in working with businesses of all sizes and will be an excellent addition to our growing corporate, commercial and banking team.

“Andy has advised some big names across a number of sectors and we are keen to consolidate that knowledge with our own, particularly in the automotive retail, services and manufacturing sectors where we know Andy has a strong track record.”

Howes Percival has invested heavily in its staff in Milton Keynes and its other offices throughout the region. “We had a very strong pipeline of deals before the lockdown measures were introduced and while some transactions have temporarily paused, it is clear that certain transactions in particular sectors are continuing to progress,” said Mr Banton.

Simon deMaid, head of Howes Percival’s office in Milton Keynes.

Simon deMaid, who heads the Milton Keynes office at Knowlhill, added: “I am delighted to welcome Andy back to the firm and we cannot wait to start working with him again. We recognise the huge potential for growth across our corporate, commercial and bBanking practice and Andy’s appointment is key to supporting our growth plans.”

The arrival of Mr Harris follows the recruitment of banking partner Ian Ilersic earlier this year. Mr Harris said: “A lot has changed in the time I have been away but the firm’s core values and unique culture are as strong as ever.

“So many of the people I work alongside have been here for years and are equally committed to the area, understanding their clients’ businesses and, in these unique and challenging times, providing support so that we can all come out the other side stronger.”