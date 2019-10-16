YOU ARE AT: Business MK > > Awards > MKBAA 2020 > Law firm joins headline sponsors of MKBAA 2020

Law firm joins headline sponsors of MKBAA 2020

Oct 16, 2019

THE organisers of the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards have announced a new headline sponsor for its increasingly popular and prestigious awards.

National law firm Shoosmiths  joins KPMG, The Open University and Milton Keynes Council in headlining the 2020 awards.

With a record number of entries so far and an increasingly high profile among businesses across Milton Keynes, Shoosmiths has joined MKBAA at a pivotal point in the awards’ history.

Robin Webb, partner and head of Shoosmiths’ Milton Keynes office, says: “As a UK law firm with a long-established office in the heart of Milton Keynes, we are excited to be involved in MKBAA 2020, having watched it steadily grow in popularity and credibility over the past few years. 

Robin Webb, head of national law firm Shoosmiths’ Milton Keynes office.

“We’re really looking forward to finding out more about the hard work and resulting successes of local businesses within the region and joining them to celebrate their achievements at the awards ceremony next March.”

Nicholas Mann, chair of Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partners which co-organises the awards, says: “We could not be happier to welcome Shoosmiths on board as headline sponsors of the awards. During initial discussions, Shoosmiths expressed a desire to broaden awareness of their brand and services within the Milton Keynes business community and we are proud that they have identified MKBAA as the perfect platform to achieve this.” 

As well as four headline sponsors, MKBAA receives support from its 13 category sponsors and event sponsors.

MKBAA will take place on March 12 at Marshall Arena with over 700 of Milton Keynes’ leading business people expected to join the annual celebration.

Enter now at www.mkbaa.co.uk

THE AWARDS

Health & Wellbeing  Sponsored by: Mazars
Charity of the Year  Sponsored by: Bletchley Park
Design & Creativity  Sponsorship Available
Culture & Arts  Sponsored by: David Lock Associates
Technology Business  Sponsored by: Integral Powertrain
New Business Sponsored by: Cranfield University
Customer Service   Sponsored by: Holiday Inn
Leisure & Entertainment  Sponsorship Available
Professional Services  Sponsored by: dbfb
Business Impact in the Community  Sponsorship Available
Small & Medium Business  Sponsored by: SJD Electrical
Entrepreneur of the Year  Sponsored by: Keens Shay Keens
Innovation Award  Sponsorship Available

For all the latest info from MKBAA 2020, follow @MK_BAA on Twitter and Facebook and join the discussion on LinkedIn.

News Filter
online publications

Read the Latest Editions