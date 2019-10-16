Law firm joins headline sponsors of MKBAA 2020

THE organisers of the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards have announced a new headline sponsor for its increasingly popular and prestigious awards.

National law firm Shoosmiths joins KPMG, The Open University and Milton Keynes Council in headlining the 2020 awards.

With a record number of entries so far and an increasingly high profile among businesses across Milton Keynes, Shoosmiths has joined MKBAA at a pivotal point in the awards’ history.

Robin Webb, partner and head of Shoosmiths’ Milton Keynes office, says: “As a UK law firm with a long-established office in the heart of Milton Keynes, we are excited to be involved in MKBAA 2020, having watched it steadily grow in popularity and credibility over the past few years.

Robin Webb, head of national law firm Shoosmiths’ Milton Keynes office.

“We’re really looking forward to finding out more about the hard work and resulting successes of local businesses within the region and joining them to celebrate their achievements at the awards ceremony next March.”

Nicholas Mann, chair of Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partners which co-organises the awards, says: “We could not be happier to welcome Shoosmiths on board as headline sponsors of the awards. During initial discussions, Shoosmiths expressed a desire to broaden awareness of their brand and services within the Milton Keynes business community and we are proud that they have identified MKBAA as the perfect platform to achieve this.”

As well as four headline sponsors, MKBAA receives support from its 13 category sponsors and event sponsors.

MKBAA will take place on March 12 at Marshall Arena with over 700 of Milton Keynes’ leading business people expected to join the annual celebration.

Enter now at www.mkbaa.co.uk

THE AWARDS

Health & Wellbeing Sponsored by: Mazars

Charity of the Year Sponsored by: Bletchley Park

Design & Creativity Sponsorship Available

Culture & Arts Sponsored by: David Lock Associates

Technology Business Sponsored by: Integral Powertrain

New Business Sponsored by: Cranfield University

Customer Service Sponsored by: Holiday Inn

Leisure & Entertainment Sponsorship Available

Professional Services Sponsored by: dbfb

Business Impact in the Community Sponsorship Available

Small & Medium Business Sponsored by: SJD Electrical

Entrepreneur of the Year Sponsored by: Keens Shay Keens

Innovation Award Sponsorship Available

