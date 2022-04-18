Law firm hits the right note with Platinum Jubilee concert sponsorship

INSPIRING orchestral music is set to round off celebrations of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Milton Keynes Theatre.

The Milton Keynes Chorale concert will include music by Handel, Elgar, Parry and Walton and at the same time arise money for Willen Hospice.

The concert, on June 5 at 7.30pm, is to be sponsored by law firm Geoffrey Leaver Solicitors, which has been based in Milton Keynes for more than 50 years.

Partner Paula Stuart said: “We truly believe that being a successful business is about more than just delivering a high-quality service to clients but to support both socially and economically the wider local community that we operate within. We are delighted to have the opportunity to support a momentous event such as this in celebration of the Queen’s Jubilee.”

The concert will feature more than 120 singers from four choirs, accompanied by Milton Keynes’ new professional orchestra Alina Orchestra. At the end of the concert, there will be a collection for Willen Hospice and any profit from the concert will also go to Willen Hospice.

Hospice chief executive Peta Wilkinson, said: “We are delighted to have the generous support of Milton Keynes Chorale. We rely so heavily on donations made by local people to help us raise the money we need to support patients and their families in the community.”

Ticket prices start from £15. Book at www.atgtickets.com/shows/mk-chorale-crowning-glory/milton-keynes-theatre/

MK Chorale will also perform at Jubilee Parade being planned by the Mayor’s Office on June 2 at MK Rose in Campbell Park.