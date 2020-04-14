Law firm hires senior wealth protection specialist

NATIONAL law firm Shoosmiths has expanded its wealth protection team with the appointment of Stephen Patch in Milton Keynes to progress its long-term growth strategy.

Stephen Patch

Stephen was the former head of the private client team at Woodfines as well as previously heading up the tax, trusts & estates Cambridge team at international law firm Taylor Vinters.

He has been advising on all aspects of private client law since 2004. Mr Patch is a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, an international quality mark for inheritance and succession planning, and is also a specialist in agricultural law.

Head of wealth protection Charlotte Dunn said: “Stephen Patch’s appointment as a partner will strengthen the depth we have at a senior level within our wealth protection team and personal advisory division. His knowledge and interest in sport will also complement our Elite Advisory team who provide support to players, clubs, associations and intermediaries.”

Shoosmiths’ wealth protection team works on succession planning advice for high net worth individuals to protect and safeguard private wealth, wills, powers of attorney, trust creation and administration, estate administration and inheritance disputes.

Mr Patch said: “I am looking forward to being part of a forward-thinking law firm at Shoosmiths and supporting those individuals seeking private wealth advice and working with our network of intermediaries.”

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk