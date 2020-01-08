Law firm headline sponsors county business awards

LAW firm Wilson Browne Solicitors is to be the headline sponsor of the 2020 Northamptonshire Business Awards for the third year in a row.

The firm has agreed to take on the key role at the county’s premier business awards, run by Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce.

The best businesses in the county will showcase their achievements as they battle it out to be crowned Business of the Year and win the top prize of £10,000.

Wilson Browne Solicitors chairman and partner Kevin Rogers said: “I am delighted that we can continue our support of the next phase of the county’s premier business awards.

Kevin Rogers, chairman and partner at Wilson Browne Solicitors.

“With the potential for national reach and exposure, we are all excited to see who will be taking part, and getting the chance to boost their brand but also to give valued recognition to their greatest asset – their staff – without whom, as we know for ourselves, nothing would be possible.

“The awards get bigger and better every year, and I wish the team the best of success for another glittering evening of celebration for the 2020 awards.”

Wilson Browne Solicitors is established at the forefront of the business community in Northamptonshire, with local and national awards as well as being the driving force behind many local business support, community and charitable initiatives.

The team at Wilson Browne Solicitors

The Northamptonshire Business Awards are open to all firms in the county. Category winners will be put forward for the Business of the Year title and may be eligible for the regional and national finals of the British Chambers of Commerce’s Chamber Business Awards.

This year the ten awards categories are:

Small Business of the Year;

Best Use of Technology;

High Growth Business of the Year;

Workplace Wellbeing Award;

Customer Commitment Award;

E-Commerce Business of the Year;

Exporter of the Year;

Employer of the Year,

Apprentice of the Year;

Family Business of the Year.

The awards will culminate with an awards ceremony and dinner in September. To find out more, visit www.northants-chamber.co.uk/awards