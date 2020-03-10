Law firm hails move to landmark new office

A NATIONAL law firm is moving into bigger and better offices in Milton Keynes as part of the firm’s growth strategy to provide a UK-wide service.

Shoosmiths’ office in Milton Keynes has grown by more than 25% in the past three years, leading to the move from its premises in Witan Gate House to the newly built 100 Avebury Boulevard.

Head of office and partner Robin Webb said: “We are delighted to move to such a prominent building and to create an exciting and dynamic workspace for our people. The new office space will provide us with an improved platform to service to our existing clients, grow our client portfolio as well as help us to retain our considerable talent and recruit new talent.”

Robin Webb, head of office for Shoosmiths in Milton Keynes

The law firm has operated in Milton Keynes since 2000. It was founded in Northampton 175 years ago and operates out of a total 12 offices nationwide.

100 Avebury Boulevard is a landmark building for the city with its contemporary grade A office space, Mr Webb said.

The new office covers 19,800 sq ft and incorporates features such as standing desks, concentration booths, break out areas and an outside terrace.