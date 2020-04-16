Law firm confirms election of new chairman

PARTNER and head of litigation Geraint Davies has been elected chairman of law firm Howes Percival.

Mr Davies takes the role for a three-year term. He joined the firm as a solicitor in 1996 and helped to develop a large and experienced litigation team with a national reputation, before becoming the litigation practice group leader for the whole firm in 2012.

He has been a member of the Howes Percival board since 2014.

Mr Davies replaces Tessa Haskey who steps down after two terms as chairman. She oversaw a period of sustained, strategic investment and growth as the firm increased its presence across the East Midlands and East Anglia. It re-entered the Milton Keynes market, opening a new office at Knowlhill, set up a base in Cambridge and increased partner numbers to 50.

Tessa Haskey, outgoing chairman of law firm Howes Percival.

“It’s a huge privilege to be elected chairman of Howes Percival,” said Mr Davies. “The firm has an amazing history and a fantastic set of people with a real depth of experience and talent. I want to thank Tessa for doing an outstanding job, leading the firm for the last six years. In that time, Howes Percival has seen significant growth and transformation.

“I’m hugely excited about taking over the reins, though to be honest, it’s been a bit of a baptism of fire. The outbreak of the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown has been challenging but our staff have been fantastic in helping us move our business quickly and seamlessly from office to home working.

“Our teams have been working hard to help clients get to grips with the rapidly changing situation. We’ve worked with many of our clients for years, helping them grow their businesses – now it’s a case of helping them protect their people and their investments as best we can.

“These are unprecedented times and it remains to be seen what long-term impact Covid-19 has on business in general and the professional services sector, specifically. But for now, we are working hard to provide our clients with advice, updates and guidance on how to navigate this period of huge uncertainty.”

