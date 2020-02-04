Law firm launches its annual scholarship scheme

LAW firm Freeths has begun its annual search for the recipient of its Legal Scholarship.

The scheme, now in its seventh year, aims to give aspiring lawyers an invaluable start to their careers. The firm is offering students in the Milton Keynes, Bucks, Beds and Northants area the opportunity to win a £1,000 bursary towards their law degree.

Paid work experience at Freeths’ Milton Keynes office allows the winner to gain valuable insights into the life of a commercial lawyer.

The scheme is open to students at schools in the area planning to study in autumn 2020, particularly those wishing to embark on a career in law who may need some assistance.

Freeths, a top ranked national law firm is listed in The Sunday Times list of ‘Top 100 Best Companies to Work For’ and has gained recognition as one of seven firms who best represent diversity in trainee intake from state schools. This was reinforced at the UK Diversity Legal Awards in 2019 when the firm scooped an award for mental health wellbeing in the workplace.

Through numerous diversity programmes Freeths is achieving its vision of becoming a fully inclusive workplace where individuality and diversity are celebrated.

Valerie Warman, Partner at Freeths’ Milton Keynes office, said: “When we launched the scheme in 2013 we didn’t know what to expect. We’ve been absolutely delighted by the response over the last few years and the success in helping the next generation of lawyers gain the confidence to pursue a career in law.”

For more information about the scholarship and how to apply, visit www.freeths.co.uk/legal-scholarship-scheme