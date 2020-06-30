Law firm backs virtual support service for key workers

THE SUPPORT organisation Veterans in Support has announced a funding partnership with Hugh James, the top 100 UK Law Firm.

Hugh James has provided a generous funding partnership for Veterans in Support, the new free to use virtual service for all social carers, volunteers, and essential key workers in the UK.

Veterans in Support was founded in response to the unprecedented emotional challenges faced by frontline key workers and volunteers during the Covid-19 crisis. The service is provided solely by volunteers from the veterans community, uniquely placed to empathise with the mental stresses and long-term effects of traumatic and challenging situations.

Veterans in Support founder Nick Wilson said: “We are seeing so many amazing key workers and volunteers experiencing traumatic events during this time. They need someone who can listen to them, empathise and relate to their experiences, individuals from the veteran community are uniquely placed to help here.

“Our service is dependent on donations and funding grants, and this support by Hugh James will help us to start providing this first line of support that’s so desperately needed.”

Hugh James is involved extensively with charitable and community projects across the UK. The firm regularly undertakes new partnerships, helping to support and fund work which their staff and clients care about.

Hugh James partner Simon Ellis said: “We are proud to support this great initiative. Those in the military have a particular perspective on PTSD bases on their experience in theatre. This makes them uniquely placed to assist those frontline workers who are now experiencing similar feelings and emotions. We are delighted to able to help make this a reality.”

All volunteers of Veterans in Support enter a rigorous screening and training process, supplied by professional mental health practitioners. An initial conversation with a volunteer is arranged at a time to suit the service user via an online portal.

After this session, held in strict confidence, users can be signposted to or request access to a therapist, whereby they will be assessed by the triage team for fully funded counselling sessions, to give them support over the longer-term.

The service is currently training its first volunteers and conducting trials with hospitals, before full roll out.

Veterans in Support is a free service, as part of Talk Mental Health.For more information how on to access the service, become a partner, or volunteer, visit www.talkmentalhealth.org.uk/veterans-in-support/