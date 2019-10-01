Law firm backs UK’s top young sporting talent

THE BEST young sporting talent in the UK is set to benefit from a new partnership between a law firm and the charity SportsAid.

Law firm Shakespeare Martineau has pledged to support ten of Britain’s best young sporting talent, including one athlete from Milton Keynes.

The firm, which has an office in central Milton Keynes, will provide a £10,000 grant to help all of the athletes with training costs, equipment and competition expenses over the next 12 months.

The ten athletes have been selected to mirror the firm’s office locations around the country. Badminton player Tashvi Parab, from Milton Keynes, is one of the talented group to be supported.

Shakespeare Martineau’s chief operating office Victoria Tester said: “Across the firm we have many sports enthusiasts and believe that the worlds of business and high-performance sport are intrinsically linked – not least because of the importance of nurturing tomorrow’s talent.

“Keeping our people active and focused on teamwork is part of our DNA so our SportsAid partnership is set to solidify this even more.

“We have worked with SportsAid for five years and take great pride and inspiration from those athletes that we support. We’re looking forward to watching their progress as they continue to compete on a national and international stage.”

SportsAid is the only national charity of its kind, helping aspiring young British sports stars access funding and support to achieve their Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and world champion ambitions.

Chief executive Tim Lawler said: “SportsAid is very proud to be in partnership with Shakespeare Martineau to help talented young sports people. It helps at a crucial time and can be transformational.”