Law firm appoints new partners in annual promotion round

A TOTAL eight promotions take effect at regional law firm Woodfines from next month.

The appointments include two new members of the LLP, four partners and two senior associates. New partner Hannah Johnson has worked at Woodfines since joining the Bedford office as a trainee. She is a specialist in probate will and inheritance disputes.

Fellow new partner Claire Spencer is a commercial and property litigation specialist who joined Woodfines in 2016 after relocating back to the UK from New Zealand. She was promoted to associate three years ago.

Nathan Taylor-Allkins is also taking on the role of partner after joining Woodfines as a trainee in 2013. He qualified into the crime and regulatory department in 2015 and runs a broad criminal defence practice, representing businesses and individuals in the police station, Magistrates’ Court and Crown Court on matters ranging from motoring cases to complex frauds and homicide.

Corporate and commercial specialist James Wilkinson, who also becomes partner, works with a significant number of clients ranging from energy suppliers to battery storage sites and EV infrastructure businesses and is leading the way in reducing Woodfines’ carbon footprint.

Becoming members of the LLP are property department head Suzanna Stephenson and Mikhala Leak, who becomes head of the private client department. Private client lawyers Zara Bracegirdle and Helen Simpson are promoted to senior associate.

Woodfines managing partner Neil Gibbs said: “We pride ourselves in identifying and developing gifted individuals by rewarding outstanding performance and personal growth with well-earned promotions. All eight bring experience, positivity and enthusiasm to their work and the firm.

“The promotion round this year is testimony to our strategy of developing talent internally and blending that with experience gained outside of the firm across the legal sector.”