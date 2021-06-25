Law firm appoints dedicated head of commercial practice

PLANS by a regional law firm to create its own specialist commercial team have come to fruition.

Howes Percival has appointed Paula Dumbill as a partner and head of its commercial team within its corporate, commercial and banking practice.

Andy Harris, partner and head of Howes Percival’s CCB team, said: “It has been a long-held objective to create a dedicated “commercial” team alongside our specialist corporate and banking teams, with the “tech” focus clients need. Paula is exactly the right fit for us.”

She has joined from Browne Jacobson, where she was lead health tech partner.

Howes Percival’s CCB practice advises clients on significant and transformational acquisitions, disposals, as well as a full range of contractual matters. It also provides a dedicated banking and finance service to its borrower clients, and also to banks, financial institutions, funds, and other lenders.

Ms Dumbill has extensive experience of advising clients on technology, infrastructure and outsourcing projects, joint venture arrangements and drafting and negotiating commercial contracts. She is recognised as a ‘leading individual’ in Legal 500.

She said: “2020 proved to be a challenging year for many businesses which have found themselves unable to continue operating on the basis that they had done so previously. Many businesses have looked to law firms for advice on their contractual obligations where circumstances have meant an inability to fulfil their obligations, or for their suppliers to fulfil their obligations to their customers.

“Businesses have also had to make swift decisions on new technologies that can enable them to be more agile and operate successfully in the changed environment that we find ourselves in for the delivery of goods and services.”

Howes Percival has invested significantly in its CCB team over the past few years.

Mr Harris said: “Our ambition is to be the ‘go-to’ firm for corporate, commercial, and banking advice in the Central and Eastern regions, by utilising the vast and varied experience our partners and senior lawyers have to provide no-nonsense, business-focused advice. Paula’s appointment continues this approach, and I am delighted she is with us to continue our growth journey.

“This is the first time that we have appointed a head of commercial. Paula’s appointment will allow us to grow our commercial work by promoting ourselves not only as commercial contracts specialists to existing and new clients but also to bring a deeper layer of technology, infrastructure and outsourcing expertise.”