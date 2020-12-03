Law firm adds another award to its trophy cabinet

Sponsored Article

LAW firm Hewitsons has received reaccreditation as a platinum member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), an achievement only a select group of British law firms have achieved, positioning the firm as a recognised expert in its field.

This achievement adds to other recent plaudits for the firm, which has offices in Cambridge, Northampton, Milton Keynes and London.

Hewitsons once again achieved impressive results in the Legal 500 guide this year, as the law firm continues to shine in key practice areas across East Anglia, the East Midlands and the South East.

Earlier this year, partners Denise Wilkinson and Charles Hewitson were also inducted into the Legal 500 Hall of Fame, placing them among an elite group of individuals at the top of their respective practice areas.

In addition, the corporate team at city law firm Hewitsons won a prestigious award in the Law Society Legal Excellence Awards.

Daniel Curtis, head of private wealth.

STEP is the global professional association for practitioners who specialise in family inheritance and succession planning. Full STEP members, such as Hewitsons, are internationally recognised as experts in their field, with proven qualifications and experience.

Head of private wealth Daniel Curtis said: “The firm’s commitment to putting ‘Absolute Client Focus’ at the forefront of everything we do is evident in this, yet another award for the high-achieving professional team at Hewitsons.

“STEP provides confidence to families by setting standards, training and educating its members, and consistently maintaining those standards.

“As a STEP member, Hewitsons is internationally recognised as an expert in the field of family inheritance and succession planning, and we are proud to have achieved reaccreditation gain this year.”