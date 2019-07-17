Ladies light up city on Willen Hospice’s Midnight Moo fundraiser

MORE than 1,100 ladies lit up the redways with glowsticks and glitter on Saturday night as they walked the MK Midnight Moo for Willen Hospice.

Walkers created a spectacular image as they set off at midnight, many dressed in vivid disco outfits, leg warmers and body glitter, along with their neon green Moo vests, to tie in with the disco theme.



“The ladies should be extremely proud of their achievements on the night,” said Willen Hospice events manager Tracey Jago. “The atmosphere was incredible and our walkers really took the theme to heart with their fantastic disco outfits. They have succeeded in raising an enormous amount of money for the hospice so far and we’re still receiving pledges.



“We couldn’t host such a brilliant event without these ladies and I’d like to thank each and every one who took part. I’d also like to thank our volunteers who helped out on the night and our sponsors who helped make the event possible.”



Steve Moore, director of main sponsor Specsavers, said: “The atmosphere on the night was amazing and we’re proud to have been involved again in such a successful event. We hope everyone had as much fun as we did at our stand, seeing all the exceptional outfits and enjoying the vibe.”

Willen Hospice is asking Moo walkers to send in their sponsorship money as soon as they have their final amount. Details are available at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/payinsponsorship. Money raised via JustGiving will automatically be sent to the Hospice.