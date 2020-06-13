‘Keep yourself and each other safe’. Centre outlines safety measures for shoppers

BOSSES at intu Milton Keynes have developed detailed plans to ensure that the centre and its stores are Covid-secure ahead of reopening on Monday (June 15).

They have released more information on the safety measures in place at the centre ahead of the government’s deadline for the reopening of non-essential retail.

A task force of experts from across intu have created plans for the Milton Keynes centre and the group’s 13 other shopping destinations.

intu Milton Keynes has adapted its existing footfall-monitoring technology so that its frontline teams can accurately monitor and manage the number of people in the centre at any time. It will manage queues outside the centre when capacity is reached and there will be other measures including one-way systems, floor stickers and queues outside stores to ensure visitors stay socially distanced once inside.

Safety instructions to shoppers at intu Milton Keynes

Enhanced hygiene regimes that were introduced at the start of the outbreak will continue, with more deep cleaning of key areas and touchpoints such as escalators, toilets and keypads. These measures have remained in place as centres provide access to banks and other essential services like banks during the lockdown period.

Hand sanitation stands will also remain at entrances and other locations throughout each centre for visitors to use during their visit.

The plans have been fully communicated to intu Milton Keynes’s retailers who will continue to be provided with support to help them reopen safely and in line with government guidelines.

intu chief executive Matthew Roberts said: “Our centres have and will always be at the heart of their local communities. intu supports around 3% of all retail jobs in the UK and our centres are home to some of the biggest and best brands, so we are doing everything we can to make them safe places to visit and work.

“We know we cannot do this alone and everyone who visits our centres whether for work or to shop will play their part in keeping themselves and each other safe by following the official guidelines, and the instructions and safety information provided by our teams.”

Reminders of social distancing at intu Milton Keynes

Research released by intu last week shows that more than 70% of regular shopping centre visitors would actively encourage compulsory hand sanitation, protective screens at tills, limitations on the numbers able to enter stores at any one time, and 2-metres distance markers.

Over 60% actively encourage in-store security and CCTV or other technology to control crowds, cashless stores, and would be happy with an average wait time of ten minutes for store entry in order to allow for safety.

Zara, LEGO, Topshop, Topman and Burton are among stores due to open at intu Milton Keynes from Monday. Updates are available at www.intu.co.uk/miltonkeynes/news/covid-19 or on each brand’s website.

Mr Roberts said: “We are looking forward to welcoming more visitors back to intu Milton Keynes and our other centres from June 15 in line with government guidance. While the experience for everyone that visits intu Milton Keynes will be different to normal, our teams will be on hand to deliver that warm welcome our centres have become known for.”

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk