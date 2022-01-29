Jobs Fair aims to bring business and talent together

Sponsored Article

HUNDREDS of vacancies are set to be promoted on Northamptonshire’s Brackmills Industrial Estate – with a new Jobs Fair planned for March that has been designed to match job seekers with businesses seeking fresh talent.

The one-day event at Delapré Abbey on Friday, March 18, will promote a host of roles – everything from office work and management to driving jobs, packing and facilities.

People are invited to pop along – no need to register – any time from 10am to 4pm.

Make your way to the main entrance of the historic home – there is plenty of parking if you are driving. The jobs fair will be held in the Bouverie Suite rooms and complementary refreshments will be available.

This event has been organised by Brackmills Business Improvement District, which represents businesses based on the estate. The BID’s chief executive Sara Homer said: “Here on Brackmills there are an increasing number of job opportunities across a wide variety of roles and organisations and we are keen to help get people into work and support businesses needing staff.

Sara Homer

“We are over the moon to be partnering with Delapré Abbey for this event, which is just a few minutes’ walk from our estate.”

Along with all the job vacancies being promoted there will be other support for job seekers, including help with CV writing and presentation skills. To find out more, search for jobs or promote your own vacancies, visit www.brackmillsindustrialestate.co.uk/virtual-jobs-fair

BRACKMILLS BUSINESS EVENTS

Brackmills BID is hosting a number of other events this year. Brackmills- based businesses will be prioritised but if there are available spaces organisations from the wider county will be able to attend. The three events being organised in partnership with Northamptonshire Police, all being held at Wootton Community Centre, are:

Counter Terrorism: February 23, 9.30am-1pm

This workshop will outline threats, the importance of protecting sites, security measures for the industry, what to do in the event of an incident and how to respond to an incident. Topics on the agenda include

The Threats & Mitigation Advice;

Outline of the threats, including those from vehicles;

Protective Security (government security advisor);

Protecting sites, staff and assets;

What to do in the event on an incident and how to respond;

Counter terrorism awareness advice for staff and contractors.

brackmillscounterterror.eventbrite.co.uk

Fraudulent Identity Document Training Strictly limited to 20 attendees: March 3, 9.30am-1pm

Make sure you are aware of all the security features contained within identification documents.

These include passports, visas, identification cards, driving licences and biometric data cards (irrespective of the country of origin) which may be used in support of job applications, verification of identity, security vetting or any other purpose.

This event is aimed at those who regularly or routinely examine identification documents.

brackmillsfrauddocs.eventbrite.co.uk

Modern Day Slavery: March 17, 9.30am-1pm

Businesses are scrutiny. Supply chains must be transparent and slavery free and yet slavery is not a thing of the past. It is still happening today, and it happens here.

Modern slavery can take many forms including the trafficking of people, forced labour, servitude and slavery. These serious crimes have a direct impact on your businesses.

While no business sets out to work with unethical partners, modern slavery is often hidden within a supply chain. Find out what warning signs to look out for and how to work with police and partners.

brackmillsslavery.eventbrite.co.uk