Job screening expert celebrates Queen’s Award for overseas sales

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis presents the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the International Trade to Bedford company Verifile.

She is pictured with Verifile chief executive Eyal Ben Cohen at the company’s headquarters on the priory Business Park.

The award recognises the outstanding growth in Verifile’s overseas sales over the past six years and highlights the growing demand worldwide for employment screening.

Verifile is a leading provider of background screening services. Sales and marketing director Paul Gleave said: “Our business is all about helping employers to mitigate recruitment risks.”

These include the risk of failing to comply with industry regulations; not adhering to internal company procedures; and exposing their business to fraud, theft, brand damage, fines or lawsuits due to bad hires.

“Employers are all too aware of the potential fall-out from hiring the wrong person – and the costs, which can be financial, reputational or even human. Increasingly, employment screening is now a global undertaking, helping businesses from around the world to expand their workforces,” said Mr Gleave.

Mrs Nellis, accompanied by Deputy Leiutenants Nick Kier, Professor Les Ebdon and Mark Hardy, were shown round the Verifile offices and saw the company’s 120 staff completing background checks on a job candidate.

Mr Ben Cohen said: “I am delighted that all the hard work put in by the team to grow our export business has now been recognised by this Queen’s Award. I am also incredibly proud that an idea I had 16 years ago has taken hold to the extent that we are in a position to receive such a prestigious award.

“We are elated to become the first screening provider to receive this much-coveted honour, highlighting our status as a premium provider of global background screening services.”

Mrs Nellis said: “I am so honoured to present the Queen’s Award for Enterprise to Verifile. An outstanding organisation led with passion and creativity, leading the world in its field.”