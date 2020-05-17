It’s time for the events industry to think virtual

by EMMANUELLE CLEMENT Responsible Events

THE coronavirus has erupted and conferences, trade exhibitions, festivals and sporting events have been cancelled to contain the global outbreak. The disease is presenting the exhibitions and events industry with an unprecedented global challenge.

We may take comfort from a record of recovering from such scares. However this may be a good catalyst for businesses to rethink and to be doing something about climate change.

Some are doing just that: Georgio Armani live streamed his Milan fashion show from an empty space in the city and car makers streamed virtual product launches from Geneva.

In the age of Skype and videoconferencing, we question whether large-scale events need to be attended. These days, we can easily access a live event via a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

Facebook users comment ten times more on live videos than regular videos and good quality stream is favoured over blogs or social media posts.

Furthermore, we can be transported among hundreds of exhibitors at shows with augmented reality and virtual reality.

Virtual events help track leads, event attendance, visitor traffic patterns and engagement levels and provide statistics that can be translated into return on investment.

This information will enable companies to adapt or improve future events to suit the needs of their audience. Moreover, virtual events use fewer resources, contribute to reducing costs and demonstrate a commitment to sustainability.

With the continued growth of virtual events, there are exciting opportunities for companies who need to deliver top-notch virtual event experiences that deliver value to attendees.

This means working with an independent professional event company that can help with:

Setting measurable objectives;

Designing content;

Sourcing and managing speakers;

Using remote live streaming that provides production quality content straight to your target audience;

Evaluating event outcome.

Emmanuelle Clément, Responsible Events, www.responsible.events