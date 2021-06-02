IT services company celebrates move to new city centre HQ

SIGNIFICANT growth in both client numbers and new staff have led to a global IT services company opening new headquarters in Central Milton Keynes.

Bluecube Technology Solutions has also reported a 35% year on year increase in revenue.

It is to move to the third floor of Norfolk House, next to the new easyHotel. The office will become Bluecube’s global headquarters. The company has 13 satellite offices around the UK, in Europe and in the USA.

The company, founded in 2003, is two years into a five-year plan and is meeting its 35% annual growth target. Employee numbers have risen by more than two-thirds in the past year and Bluecube is recruiting for 14 new roles, six of which will be based in Milton Keynes.

Chief executive James Hawker said: “It is important to me to have an office space that reflects what our business is about, facilitates our growth and that the team enjoys working from.

James Hawker

“Referrals and new client wins have enabled us to expand our office and create an even bigger and better workspace and environment for our team. I am excited to get our employees back in the new HQ when normality resumes.”

The new office space reflects the company’s innovative and fun personality, Mr Hawker added. Its open plan design includes seven meeting rooms, a canteen, conference facilities to host client strategy days and a break-out area for better team collaboration.

“Like every business we have just come through the other side of a very intense year,” said Mr Hawker. “The pandemic has meant there are a greater number of remote teams in need of our services. In order to meet this unprecedented demand, we have had to grow our teams; the number of issues we handle have increased fourfold.”

The company has achieved its annual growth target in both of the first two years of the plan, he added. “We intend to continue to do so for the next three years.”

Bluecube has big plans for the rest of this year. “We are really focused on delivering outstanding customer service and consider ourselves as partners or extensions of teams with most of our clients,” said Mr Hawker.

“Every business that comes to us for IT support has a bespoke team to speak with and rely on. I believe this is crucial in this industry to really excel at delivery.”