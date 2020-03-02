IT firm secures major contract in India

A SOFTWARE specialist has completed a landmark deal to install its business information reporting software at the head office of a major international development consultancy group in India.

Illuminis Insight Software has completed the installation of its Octelas digital business information system at IPE Global’s head office in New Delhi. It provides expert technical assistance in developing countries, across several sectors and practices, with subsidiaries in Africa, across Asia and in the UK through IPE Triple Line.

Octelas has been developed to deliver cost-effective solutions integration and single source reporting of all company data. It was originally designed for the small and medium-sized business market but has evolved to accommodate the needs of larger organisations, said Illuminis founder and managing director Paul North.

IPE Triple Line chief operating officer and vice president Mathis Primdal said: “We are confident that Octelas will streamline reporting for IPE Global in India as we have experienced in our UK business. With Octelas we have been able to connect our operations across locations into one integrated system. Octelas enables access to real time information, not only to those in senior management roles but also the wider employee group as well as our external collaboration partners.

“Octelas is truly amazing and has enabled us to turn data into valuable information we need to manage and grow our business”

Mr North said: “Securing the work with IPE Global was achieved without the need to visit India and the installation and on-going support can also be managed effectively from the UK. This proves how clear the benefits of the system are from a simple on-line demonstration and it significantly recognises the power of Octelas as a practical data management system for businesses of any size.”

IPE Global opted to work with Illuminis following the success of its partnership with the IPE Triple Line office in London. Vice president Sanjay Agarwal said: “The success of our projects and management depends on contemporaneous maintenance, review and control with a keen focus on realising profits as budgeted within the scope of the work. Octelas integrates easily with data from Oracle, our chosen ERP, providing bespoke modules designed to facilitate efficient project and time management including utilisation and forecast. We needed a fixed price installation and swift and efficient roll-out. Nothing is too much trouble for Paul and his company to make this happen.”