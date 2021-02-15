‘Investor interest remains high’: Six units sold on industrial estate

SIX industrial units at a multi-let estate in Bedfordshire have new owners as investors continue to snap up commercial property freeholds.

Commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond, acting on behalf of a private fund, has advised on the sale of the industrial units and trade counters at Cosgrove Way Industrial Estate, Luton.

Three were acquired by investors and three by owner-occupiers.

The units were 6,160 sq ft, 6,009 sq ft, 11,664 sq ft, 7,563 sq ft, 6,227 sq ft and 6,128 sq ft. Kirkby Diamond was instructed to advise the private fund after it acquired the industrial estate last year.

Eamon Kennedy, head of commercial agency (group) at the firm’s Luton office, said: “In under a year we have been able to sell all six units at Cosgrove Way, which is a fantastic result for our client.

“We have had strong interest for each property because opportunities to acquire good quality, well located, freehold industrial units, are few and far between. It is clear that investor interest remains high across the industrial, logistics and warehouse sector.”

