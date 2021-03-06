Investor buys former education centre for £1m+

AN ANONYMOUS investor has paid well over the £1 million asking price for a former residential outdoor education centre in Bedfordshire.

Dell Farm, near Whipsnade Animal Park, Dunstable, has served local schools in Bedfordshire and beyond as a rural education centre for many years but had been placed on the market by its owner Luton Borough Council.

The accommodation extends to 7,100 sq ft and has the benefit of a recent positive pre-application response from Central Bedfordshire Planning Authority approving the principle of conversion of the former farmhouse and barn to residential use.

The total site extends to 3.47-acres and is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It comprises a large former farmhouse, a converted barn, outbuildings and extensive grounds, including grass enclosures for the keeping of small breed livestock.

There is a livestock building, a mobile classroom and a portable cabin.

The sale was handled by commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond.

Executive partner and head of commercial agency and business development, Eamon Kennedy, said: “The sale was not without its challenges, which we were able to resolve. We achieved an excellent result for the local authority and thoroughly enjoyed assisting our clients with such a unique property, the likes of which rarely comes to market.”

The farm, which had been run as a 36-bed children’s education centre, closed in 2019.

…………