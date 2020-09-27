intu Milton Keynes moves under new management

THE UK’s leading privately-owned operator of shopping centres has been appointed as the new asset manager for intu Milton Keynes.

Ellandi takes over from intu properties plc, which went into administration in June, and will oversee the operation of the centre.

It has appointed Savills as managing agent with responsibility for the day-to-day running of the centre. The centre will continue to be branded as intu Milton Keynes for an interim period before being rebranded.

Morgan Garfield, partner and co-founder of Ellandi, said: “For two decades, the centre has been an incredibly important focal point for the city’s people and its economy. We’re thrilled at the opportunity to continue its legacy and are committed to improving the existing offer with new operators and complimentary uses.”

Shelley Peppard, general manager for intu Milton Keynes, said: “The team at Ellandi shares our passion for Milton Keynes and the potential that our site has at the heart of Milton Keynes and its community. We look forward to working with Morgan and his team.”

Jim Tucker, partner at KPMG and joint administrator of intu properties plc, said: “This is the third intu centre to migrate to new management in little under two weeks, further underscoring the hard work and commitment from all stakeholders to effect smooth and orderly transitions.”