Inspirational innovator to give keynote speech at BrightSparc Awards

ENTREPRENEUR Gary Stewart has accepted an invitation to be the keynote speaker at this year’s Biztech BrightSparc and Digital Awards.

Mr Stewart is a director of Wayra UK and Telefonica Open Innovation. He is also on the board of UEL and has been listed on the Powerlist in both 2018 and 2019, as well as on the Technation List and the FT’s OUTstanding List.

BrightSparc Awards organiser Bztech, the regional rechnology forum, is thrilled to have secured him as guest speaker at the awards, which will be presented over lunch at the NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub in Central Milton Keynes on November 22.

Biztech chairman Fredi Nonyelu said: “We are really looking forward to hearing from Gary at the Biztech BrightSparc and Digital Awards. With such a varied range of experience, demonstrating Gary’s entrepreneurialism, I am sure that many of our nominees, winners and guests will be enthused by his keynote speech and interested to hear about Wayra and Telefonica’s vision and approach to innovation.”

Mr Stewart graduated magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa from Yale University and has enjoyed an interesting and inspiring career path, including working as a lawyer at Sullivan & Cromwell in New York, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in London and Freshfields Brackhaus Deringer in Spain.

He co-founded Nuroa.es, a Barcelona start-up that raised more than €4 million in funding before being sold to an Australian competitor.

Join local innovators, designers and techies, from noon at the NatWest Accelerator Hub in Central Milton Keynes on November 22 to celebrate everything that makes Milton Keynes and the surrounding SEMLEP region such a great place for creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.

Book now at www.brightsparcawards.co.uk.

This year’s awards will be bigger and better than ever before, with 11 award categories, including:

Students making a difference in tech award

The NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator award for start-up wow of the year

Best new tech for business award

Best tech teamwork award

The bottom-line award

Best mobile app award

Rising star award for young digital person of the year

The edtech award

Best ecommerce award

Best digital marketing campaign award

“With more than 100 guests from business and academia expected to attend this year’s awards we are excited to celebrate the achievements of businesses, students and individuals within the regional technology arena,” said Mr Nonyelu.